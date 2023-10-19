Venezuela's bond seen surging after U.S. trading ban lifted

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Venezuela's sovereign bonds were being quoted as much as 100% higher after the United States lifted its ban on secondary market trading of the bonds, fund managers told Reuters.

Quotes for the South American nation's sovereign debt rose to as much as 20 cents on the dollar while those of state oil company PdVSA were up at around 14 cents.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had amended two licenses to remove its long-held secondary market trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and on the debt and equity of PdVSA.

(Reporting By Marc Jones, writing by Libby George)

