Venezuela's ambassador to Colombia leaving post, Maduro says

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

January 16, 2023 — 08:22 pm EST

Written by Mayela Armas for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela's ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia, will leave his post, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday, without disclosing the date of Plasencia's departure or the name of his successor.

Plasencia was named to the post in August.

