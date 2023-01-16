Venezuela's ambassador to Colombia leaving post, Maduro says

CARACAS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela's ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia, will leave his post, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday, without disclosing the date of Plasencia's departure or the name of his successor.

Plasencia was named to the post in August.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

