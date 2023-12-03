Venezuelan voters reject ICJ jurisdiction over dispute with Guyana

By Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Voters in Venezuela rejected in a Sunday referendum the International Court of Justice's jurisdiction over the country's long-running territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana and backed the creation of a new state in the Esequibo region.

The court has barred Venezuela from taking any action that would change the status quo in the area, but President Nicolas Maduro's government went ahead with a five-question "consultative" referendum.

All questions passed with more than 95% approval, according the electoral authority.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

