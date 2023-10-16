Venezuelan refinery's cracker halted due to lack of feedstock

CARACAS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The catalytic cracker of Venezuela's second-largest refinery, the 310,000-barrel-per-day Cardon, was taken out of service over the weekend due to lack of feedstock, five sources close to operations said on Monday.

The 70,000-bpd plant, key for producing motor fuels, had been working since mid-September amid state-run PDVSA's long-standing problems to keep refining operations stable due to lack of replacement parts and deterioration.

Lack of vacuum gasoil to feed the fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) forced the unplanned shutdown, two of the sources said.

Lines of drivers waiting for gasoline in front of stations have formed in recent months in some regions of the South American country, where refineries work at a fraction of their combined 1.3-million-bpd capacity and U.S. sanctions limit what it can import.

The United States is willing to ease some oil sanctions if Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition progress towards an agreement for a presidential election next year, whose terms are expected be signed this week.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

