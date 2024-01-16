Venezuelan PDVSA's consolidated debt slightly declined to $34.78 bln in 2023

CARACAS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The consolidated debt of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA slightly declined last year to $34.78 billion, from $35.12 billion at the end of 2022, the company said in a financial report published in local media.

Most of PDVSA's outstanding debt came from corporate bonds, loans and credit lines, while its U.S. subsidiary PDV Holding finished the year with a $3.68 billion debt, unchanged from the previous year.

The company has not had access to new financing since the United States imposed sanctions on the country and its state companies.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Mark Porter)

