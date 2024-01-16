News & Insights

Venezuelan PDVSA's consolidated debt slightly declined to $34.78 bln in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

January 16, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago and Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The consolidated debt of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA slightly declined last year to $34.78 billion, from $35.12 billion at the end of 2022, the company said in a financial report published in local media.

Most of PDVSA's outstanding debt came from corporate bonds, loans and credit lines, while its U.S. subsidiary PDV Holding finished the year with a $3.68 billion debt, unchanged from the previous year.

The company has not had access to new financing since the United States imposed sanctions on the country and its state companies.

