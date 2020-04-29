Venezuelan opposition lawmaker introduces new oil law to open industry

By Luc Cohen

April 29 (Reuters) - A Venezuelan lawmaker from opposition leader Juan Guaido's Popular Will party introduced legislation on Wednesday for a new oil law that would allow for more private investment in the industry and dismantle the state-run model.

The legislation presented by Luis Stefanelli to the opposition-held National Assembly's energy commission comes after state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL proposed a broad restructuring of its own, and after another opposition lawmaker introduced a more modest reform proposal.

It is similar to a proposal presented by Guaido's allies to oil executives during an industry conference in Houston last year and proposes cutting royalties, allowing private companies to operate fields on their own rather than just in joint ventures with PDVSA, and create an independent regulator to auction off some PDVSA fields, like Mexico's recent reform.

Stefanelli said the proposal was complementary to the moderate proposal by fellow opposition lawmaker Elias Matta earlier this month, which calls for changing several articles in the current law to allow for private control of oil joint ventures, but would not create an independent regulator.

"This is a new model totally contrary to the old one, an open model geared toward the country's current situation," Stefanelli said in a telephone interview.

Any changes approved by the congress to the hydrocarbons law will be largely symbolic, since socialist President Nicolas Maduro dismisses all its legislation as null and void. But opposition politicians have been preparing a slew of reforms in the event of a change in government.

Stefanelli said Matta's more moderate proposal was intended to be approved quickly to guide the oil industry through a transition, while his sweeping change to the oil law would require a more lengthy debate.

Matta said Stefanelli's proposal was a "modern vision" but that it would require more debate. He said his proposed reforms had already nearly achieved consensus among lawmakers and so could be approved quickly during a national emergency government.

Guaido, the National Assembly's president, is recognized as Venezuela's rightful leader by more than 50 countries that argue Maduro is usurping power after rigging a 2018 election. Maduro, who retains control over Venezuela's territory and oilfields, calls him a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

