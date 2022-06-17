Oil

Venezuelan oil cargo for Eni departing, supertanker to load next -document, sources

A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's heavy crude chartered by Italy's oil company Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude to Europe from the U.S.-sanctioned country in two years, following an authorization granted by Washington in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday.

A second tanker, the very large crude carrier Pantanassa, is navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load later this month 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), also bound for Europe, with an option to sell a portion of the cargo to Spain's Repsol REP.MC, according to a shipping document and sources.

Eni and Repsol did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

