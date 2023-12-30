News & Insights

US Markets

Venezuelan media magnate Gustavo Cisneros dead at 78

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 30, 2023 — 11:58 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

New throughout, adds quotes and details

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan media mogul Gustavo Cisneros, who had expanded Cisneros from a family business into an important conglomerate for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic market, has died at the age of 78, the company said.

The company confirmed his death on Friday on social media, calling him a "leader who transcended business, characterized by his strategic vision and commitment to innovation", without giving further details.

Cisneros, who remained chairman until his death, had signed several deals across different sectors and expanded the business.

In 1992, he co-founded Univision, the first Spanish-language media company in the United States. In 1995,he launched DIRECTV Latin America, the first all-digital direct-to-home satellite television service in Latin America.

His death prompted an outpour of sympathy from across the country.

The Unitary Platform, which brings together Venezuela's main political parties, said on Saturday on social media that it "joins the mourning that afflicts the Cisneros family."

So did Fedecamaras, the largest Venezuelan employers' association, which in a statement on Saturday recognized him as a successful businessman on a national and international level.

Cardinal Baltazar Porras from the Archdiocese of Caracas, called him in a statement "a media man and promoter of technology."

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and Mayela Armas in Caracas Editing by Frances Kerry and Diane Craft )

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.