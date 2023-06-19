Venezuelan inflation at 5.1% in May - central bank

Adds annual inflation data, background on economy

CARACAS, June 19 (Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation accelerated to 5.1% in May, after standing at 3.8% in the previous month, according to data published on Monday by the central bank.

Annual inflation through May slowed slightly to 429.2%, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures, down from 436.3% in April, but remained the highest inflation in the region.

Inflation for the first five months of the year reached 96.3%.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has tried to curb inflation by cutting public spending, restricting credit and injecting foreign currency to stabilize the exchange rate.

High prices, driven in large part by an informal dollarization of the economy seen since 2019, have deteriorated household incomes. The monthly minimum wage is equivalent to $5 and Venezuela's government argues it cannot raise it because of U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

