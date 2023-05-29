News & Insights

Venezuela wants South America 'as a region' to ask US to lift sanctions

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

May 29, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he would propose that South America as a region asks the United States to lift its sanctions against the country.

Maduro delivered the remarks after a bilateral meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who dubbed the U.S. sanctions "extremely exaggerated," as leaders in the region prepare to meet in Brasilia for a summit later this week.

The Venezuelan president also said his country wants to be part of the BRICS group of leading emerging nations, with Lula saying he would personally favor a bid from neighboring Venezuela to join it.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Chris Reese)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

