Venezuela voter turnout in regional, local elections at 41.8% - electoral authority

Vivian Sequera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FAUSTO TORREALBA

CARACAS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that local and regional elections saw voter turnout of 41.8% in an initial announcement on Sunday.

The ruling party won 20 governorships, while opposition politicians won three, the CNE said.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera, writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

