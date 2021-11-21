Venezuela voter turnout in regional, local elections at 41.8% - electoral authority

CARACAS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that local and regional elections saw voter turnout of 41.8% in an initial announcement on Sunday.

The ruling party won 20 governorships, while opposition politicians won three, the CNE said.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera, writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.