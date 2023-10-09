News & Insights

Venezuela, Trinidad begin price talks for gas exports from Dragon field

October 09, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, along with companies participating in the project, have begun price negotiations for exporting Venezuelan natural gas to the Caribbean island through a joint offshore project that received U.S. approval earlier this year, Trinidad's energy minister said on Monday.

Minister Stuart Young briefed Trinidad's Parliament on the project's status, adding that meetings with his Venezuelan counterparties have progressed in recent months, including the possibility that gas from another bordering field, Loran, also be exported to Trinidad.

An agreement recently signed in Caracas with Venezuela included both governments' intention of moving forward the Dragon gas project, which has been stalled for more than a decade, and other joint ventures, he said.

