Venezuela to investigate opposition primary as Machado win confirmed

CARACAS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela's attorney general Tarek Saab said on Wednesday his office has launched a criminal investigation into the opposition's weekend presidential primary, potentially risking the wrath of the United States, which has relaxed some sanctions on pledges of a free and fair election.

The government has decried alleged fraud since the Sunday vote, organized without state help and which organizers said attracted more than 2.3 million voters, while the opposition and primary winner Maria Corina Machado have insisted repeatedly it was transparent and fair.

Washington has threatened to roll back sanction relief on the oil and gas industry and bond trading granted last week if Maduro's government fails to lift bans preventing some opposition figures - including Machado - from holding office.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation will center on accusations of electoral violations, financial crimes and conspiracy, Saab said during a press conference.

"Obviously it is a fraud, who financed this, who is behind it?" Saab said, after showing a video allegedly filmed on Sunday, showing someone incorrectly tallying votes.

His office will interview the organizing commission's president Jesus Maria Casal and vice-president Mildred Camero, as well as staff at Sumate, the civil organization which participated in organization for the primary and whose founder is a reserve member of the organizing commission.

Machado won the contest with 93% of the vote, according to the latest tally of votes released earlier on Wednesday.

The commission declared the results conclusive after tallying 91.3% of ballot boxes.

The voter figure smashed suffrage expectations, even in some areas traditionally allied with the ruling party.

Voters reported long lines in some polling stations, while others had to be moved or opened late. Some polling places stayed open hours past the original 4 p.m. closing time to ensure those waiting could cast ballots.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Natalia Siniawski Editing by Helen Popper)

