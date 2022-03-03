US Markets

Venezuela to introduce FX transaction tax within 30 days-document

Mayela Armas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MANAURE QUINTERO

Venezuela will introduce a tax on foreign currency transactions within 30 days, amid a de facto dollarization of the South American country's economy, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

In February, the ruling party-dominated parliament authorized the government of President Nicolas Maduro to collect tax on transactions carried out in foreign currencies, including the widely-used U.S. dollar, arguing such payments otherwise do not generate income for the treasury.

According to the statement seen by Reuters on Thursday and published in a government document, people and businesses would have to pay the tax in banks and shops. It did not detail how it would be implemented.

The tax rate will range between 2% and 20%, to be decided by the government each year, the document said.

While the government determines which rate to be applied this year, the law would temporarily allow a rate of up to 3% to be charged for each foreign currency transaction.

The new tax will make foreign exchange operations more expensive and looks to boost the use of Venezuela's bolivar, according to analysts.

Dollar-denominated transactions have become more common in Venezuela since Maduro loosened economic controls in 2019.

In Caracas alone, dollar transactions account for 50% of payments for goods and services, according to a recent study from Anova Policy and the Venezuelan Finance Observatory.

