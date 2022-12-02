US Markets
Venezuela signs contracts with Chevron to reanimate, expand oil output

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 02, 2022 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister and top representatives of companies PDVSA and Chevron Corp CVX.N on Friday signed contracts aimed at reviving crude output and expanding operations in the U.S.-sanctioned nation, following a license by Washington.

The contracts include the joint ventures Petroboscan and Petropiar, officials said, but details were not disclosed. The documents were signed at PDVSA's Caracas headquarters by minister Tareck El Aissami, Chevron's President for Venezuela, Javier La Rosa, and PDVSA's president Asdrubal Chavez.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Gary McWilliams)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
