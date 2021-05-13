Venezuela sets date for regional, local elections

CARACAS, May 13 (Reuters) - Venezuelan electoral council President Pedro Calzadilla said on Thursday that the country will hold regional and local elections on Nov. 21, despite the opposition's call this week for the government to hold presidential and parliamentary votes as well.

