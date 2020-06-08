US Markets

Venezuela sees 38.6% inflation in May, 295.9% in first five months of 2020: central bank

Sarah Kinosian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Venezuela's inflation rate accelerated to 38.6% in May, with accumulated inflation of 295.9% in the first five months of 2020, the central bank said on Monday.

In April the bank reported an inflation rate of 27.5%.

The inflation rate last May was 39.5%.

