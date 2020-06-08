Venezuela sees 38.6% inflation in May, 295.9% in first five months of 2020: central bank
CARACAS, June 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation rate accelerated to 38.6% in May, with accumulated inflation of 295.9% in the first five months of 2020, the central bank said on Monday.
In April the bank reported an inflation rate of 27.5%.
The inflation rate last May was 39.5%.
(Reporting by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((Sarah.Kinosian@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.