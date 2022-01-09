Venezuela ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Barinas governor vote

By Vivian Sequera

BARINAS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela's ruling party candidate for the governorship of Barinas, Jorge Arreaza, conceded defeat in the re-run of November's vote in a message on Twitter late on Sunday, marking the end of 22 years of Socialist party rule in the state.

"The information we have received ... indicates that while we increased our vote, we did not meet our objective," Arreaza said via Twitter, thanking the people of Barinas, which was the birthplace of deceased former President Hugo Chavez.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.