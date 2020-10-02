Venezuela Rolls Out Ethereum-Based Stock Exchange to Help Skirt US Sanctions
Venezuela has launched a Ã¢ÂÂdecentralizedÃ¢ÂÂ national stock exchange built atop the Ethereum blockchain.
- Enabled under a new law listed in the countryÃ¢ÂÂs Official Gazette on Tuesday, the exchange comes as part of new measures announced by President Nicolas Maduro in a big to sidestep tough U.S. sanctions.
- A draft of a wider Ã¢ÂÂAnti-blockade Law for National Development and the Guarantee of Human Rights,Ã¢ÂÂ aimed to give the government tools to Ã¢ÂÂdefeat all mechanisms of persecution and international blockadeÃ¢ÂÂ was also announced Tuesday in a speech to the countryÃ¢ÂÂs national assembly.
- Already launched, the new BDVE exchange is built to enable Venezuelan investors to trade stocks, bonds and real estate in digital form.
- It is said to run on the Ethereum blockchain digitizing traditional assets using the ERC-223 and ERC-721 token standards, according to its operation manual.
- Authorized by the office of the National Securities Superintendence, the exchange will undergo a trial for 90 days, during which time authorities will decide whether to approve or revoke its trading license.
- U.S. sanctions have hit Venezuela's economy hard in what Maduro calls a violation of VenezuelanÃ¢ÂÂs human rights.
- The president said the anti-sanctions law would empower VenezuelaÃ¢ÂÂs oil-backed cryptocurrency, known as the petro, as well as other cryptocurrencies, for national and foreign trade.
- The news comes soon after Venezuela legalized the cryptocurrency mining industry, but at the same time specified that private operations must all work through a pool controlled by the government.
