Cryptocurrencies

Venezuela Rolls Out Ethereum-Based Stock Exchange to Help Skirt US Sanctions

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan president

Venezuela has launched a Ã¢ÂÂdecentralizedÃ¢ÂÂ national stock exchange built atop the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Enabled under a new law listed in the countryÃ¢ÂÂs Official Gazette on Tuesday, the exchange comes as part of new measures announced by President Nicolas Maduro in a big to sidestep tough U.S. sanctions.
  • A draft of a wider Ã¢ÂÂAnti-blockade Law for National Development and the Guarantee of Human Rights,Ã¢ÂÂ aimed to give the government tools to Ã¢ÂÂdefeat all mechanisms of persecution and international blockadeÃ¢ÂÂ was also announced Tuesday in a speech to the countryÃ¢ÂÂs national assembly.
  • Already launched, the new BDVE exchange is built to enable Venezuelan investors to trade stocks, bonds and real estate in digital form.
  • It is said to run on the Ethereum blockchain digitizing traditional assets using the ERC-223 and ERC-721 token standards, according to its operation manual.
  • Authorized by the office of the National Securities Superintendence, the exchange will undergo a trial for 90 days, during which time authorities will decide whether to approve or revoke its trading license.
  • U.S. sanctions have hit Venezuela's economy hard in what Maduro calls a violation of VenezuelanÃ¢ÂÂs human rights.
  • The president said the anti-sanctions law would empower VenezuelaÃ¢ÂÂs oil-backed cryptocurrency, known as the petro, as well as other cryptocurrencies, for national and foreign trade.
  • The news comes soon after Venezuela legalized the cryptocurrency mining industry, but at the same time specified that private operations must all work through a pool controlled by the government.

See also: Here in Venezuela, Doctors Struggle to Access Aid From Crypto Platform

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular