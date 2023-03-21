US Markets

Venezuela president names PDVSA head as new oil minister

March 21, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Deisy Buitrago for Reuters ->

CARACAS, March 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maudro on Tuesday named the head of state oil company PDVSA, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, as the country's new oil minister, one day after his predecessor resigned amid a widespread corruption investigation.

The appointment of Tellechea is part of "process of transformation," Maduro said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.