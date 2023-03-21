Venezuela president names PDVSA head as new oil minister

CARACAS, March 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maudro on Tuesday named the head of state oil company PDVSA, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, as the country's new oil minister, one day after his predecessor resigned amid a widespread corruption investigation.

The appointment of Tellechea is part of "process of transformation," Maduro said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

