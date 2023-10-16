Venezuela, opposition will restart talks in Barbados on Tuesday

CARACAS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government will return to political negotiations with the country's opposition, almost a year after the last meeting and as the opposition prepares for a presidential primary, observer Norway said in a statement on Monday.

The talks are meant to provide a way out of Venezuela's long-running political and economic crisis.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

