Venezuela opposition removes interim President Guaido

By Mayela Armas

CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition national assembly voted on Friday to remove interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government and appoint a commission to govern the country's foreign assets, as lawmakers seek a united front ahead of elections slated for 2024.

Guaido has been the public face of Venezuela's fractious opposition since 2019, when he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, garnering backing from the United States and other governments who reject the 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro as fraudulent.

But Maduro has remained in control of nearly all Venezuela's institutions, including its security forces, and Guaido's interim government, which has control over some foreign assets and runs many embassies, has seen its support wane.

Supporters say opposition control of foreign assets is not at risk and the dissolution is necessary for unity ahead of the elections.

"To annul this is to jump into the abyss," Guaido told the assembly after the votes. "It is destroying what could have been maintained."

Venezuela owes more than $60 billion to creditors.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas and Vivian Sequera in Caracas, additional reporting by Gary McWilliams; Writing by Kylie Madry and Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Grant McCool)

