Venezuela oil union leader released from prison

CARACAS, April 25 (Reuters) - A Venezuelan tribunal on Monday released union leader Eudis Girot, arrested 17 months ago on charges of conspiracy and terrorism, his lawyer, family and a worker from state oil company PDVSA PDVSA.UL said.

Girot, an executive director of the OPEC nation's FUTPV union - the main union for workers at PDVSA - was arrested in November 2020 in part due to concerns that his public comments about fuel shortages would generate panic, a transcript of a court hearing reviewed by Reuters last year showed.

Girot, who was arrested in the northwestern state of Anzoategui, has been openly critical of the management of the company.

He will need to present himself to the tribunal every 30 days as a condition of his release, his lawyer Carlos Pachano said.

A judge at Monday's hearing dismissed nearly all the charges against Girot, except for the minor charge of instigation, his wife, Rosario Rios, said.

"As it's a more minor crime, the judge has given him a presentation measure so he can go home," Rios said.

Neither the ministry of communication nor the attorney general's office responded immediately to requests for comment.

A high-level commission from the United Nations' International Labor Organization is in Venezuela this week for meetings with the government, businesses and unions, in their first visit in nearly 20 years.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa, Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.