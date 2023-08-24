Venezuela National Assembly names Maduro loyalist as new head of top electoral authority

Adds details, context

CARACAS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Assembly, which is dominated by the ruling socialist party, on Thursday named loyalist Elvis Amoroso as head of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Prior to being named head of the CNE - Venezuela's highest electoral authority - Amoroso formerly served as the South American country's comptroller general, overseeing use of public funds.

During his tenure that office has ruled against various opposition politicians and candidates for state governorships, and more recently against opposition hopefuls vying for a presidential nomination for 2024 elections, disqualifying them from holding public office for what the opposition says are unfounded reasons.

Amoroso replaces Pedro Calzadilla, who resigned in June along with the CNE's other seven directors. Only two of those directors were linked to the opposition.

The new members of the CNE include Rosalba Gil, Carlos Quintero, Aime Nogal and Juan Carlos Delpino.

Opposition politicians moved to independently organize primary elections following Calzadilla's resignation.

Whoever wins the primary will face the ruling party's candidate in 2024, assumed to be current President Nicolas Maduro, although he has not yet confirmed either way.

The opposition primary will take place on October 22.

In June the Comptroller's Office barred Maria Corina Machado, the favorite to win the opposition primary, from holding public office for 15 years.

Two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is also barred from holding public office.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Editing by Oliver Griffin and Sarah Morland)

