Venezuela monthly inflation slowed to 6.8% in October -central bank

CARACAS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation slowed to 6.8% in October, down from 7.1% the prior month, as consumer price rises decelerated further in the South American country, its central bank said on Sunday.

Consumer price rises in October took annual inflation to 1,575.2%, according to Reuters' calculations based on data from the central bank, hitting citizens' earnings and exacerbating poverty.

Inflation slowed in September and October due to the stability of the exchange rate, though analysts say consumer price rises could accelerate at the end of the year due to higher public spending.

Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is in the grips of an economic crisis and four years of hyperinflation, leading to rising use of foreign currency for routine purchases in supermarkets and pharmacies.

Inflation in the first 10 months of 2021 hit 574.4%, according to official figures.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro, which blames the economic difficulties on U.S. sanctions, has relaxed rules and signaled that transactions performed with foreign currency are "an escape valve."

As a result, the number of foreign-currency transactions has risen while many routine purchases in supermarkets and pharmacies are settled with U.S. dollar notes.

Critics argue that rising prices in Venezuela are due to the government printing more money to cover its budget deficit.

The largest inflationary growth on October was seen in communications, which rose 23.4%, and education, which increased 14.5%, according to figures published by the central bank.

