Venezuela lawmakers OK tax on foreign currency transactions

CARACAS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela's ruling party-controlled national assembly has authorized President Nicolas Maduro's government to levy a tax on domestic transactions carried out in foreign currency, amid a de facto dollarization of the economy.

Individuals and businesses will pay a fee for transactions at banks and business ranging between 2% and 20% under the approved reform.

While the government determines the percentage which will apply this year, a 3% tax will be levied on each transaction in foreign currency.

"The rich and big businesses put dollars in their pockets and don't hand over to the Venezuelan state even one cent of those dollars which they use for transactions," said assembly President Jorge Rodriguez in a televised session. "The bolivar (local currency) is strengthened with this law."

Bank transactions in local currency have been subject to tax since 2016.

The law will ensure transactions in dollars help generate resources, ruling party lawmaker Jesus Farias said.

"It can't be said this is something regressive to hit the most needy," he said.

Maduro's administration has faced deep financial difficulties amid falling oil production blamed on low investment, bad management and U.S. sanctions.

The law will have an inflationary impact, local consultancy Sintesis Financiera said on Twitter.

"The predominant incentive is tax collection," it added.

Cash transactions in dollars have increased since Maduro loosened economic controls in 2019, allowing banks to offer dollar-denominated accounts and store foreign currencies.

Washington's sanctions block international transfers to and from the South American country, which is facing a prolonged recession and inflation which closed 2021 at 686.4%.

The duty may trickle down to regular consumers, said tax lawyer Hector Orochena.

"It will mean great costs for big companies, which will have to adjust their financial models," he said.

The government has reduced its spending in bolivares in a bid to stabilize the exchange rate and inflation and on Wednesday announced local banks can allocate 10% of deposits in foreign currency to credit.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas, Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)

