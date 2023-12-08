Venezuela inflation was 5.9% in October, 3.5% in November-central bank

Adds further figures in paragraphs 2-6

BOGOTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela inflation was 5.9% in October, the central bank said on Friday, falling to 3.5% in November.

The behavior of the indicator last month was due to a fall in public spending and a stable exchange rate, the non-governmental Venezuelan Finances Observatory said.

Accumulated inflation in the first eleven months of 2023 was 182.9%, the bank said. The November figure was the lowest since March 2022.

According to Reuters calculations 12-month inflation in November was 282.7%, the highest such figure in the region. The bank does not offer 12-month inflation figures.

Home goods saw the highest growth of any sector, rising by 5%, while clothing prices grew 4.6%

Though the government of President Nicolas Maduro relaxed currency controls in 2019, leading to a slight recovery for the crisis-hit country, this year the high price growth, shrinking wages and falling consumption have again battered the economy.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.