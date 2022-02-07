Venezuela inflation slows for fifth month, closes January at 6.7%

By Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela registered inflation of 6.7% in January, as the indicator slowed for the fifth consecutive month, the central bank said on Monday, amid a prolonged economic recession.

Credit restrictions and cuts to spending in the bolivar currency by the government, meant to control the bolivar to dollar exchange rate, have reduced inflation in recent months.

Consumer prices were up 7.6% in December, according to official figures. Inflation figures have been in single digits since September.

Transport was the sector with the highest increase in January, at 13%, while education increased 9.7% and communications saw a 9.5% increase.

The central bank does not give official 12-month figures but according to economists, the figure reached 472% through January.

The government has loosened economic controls since 2019, amid hyperinflation and economic collapse, which has allowed foreign currency to circulate more freely.

Inflation in the South American country closed 2021 at 686.4%.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Robert Birsel)

