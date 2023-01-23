US Markets

Venezuela inflation hit 234% in 2022, vice president says

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

January 23, 2023 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by Mayela Armas for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Venezuela hit 234% in 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday, representing a slowdown from 2021's rate in the South American country struggling to contain its years-long economic crisis.

Rodriguez gave the inflation rate in a meeting Monday with Turkish and Venezuelan business leaders. The country's central bank infrequently publishes economic data, and has not given inflation data since October.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.