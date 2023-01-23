Venezuela inflation hit 234% in 2022, vice president says

CARACAS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Venezuela hit 234% in 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday, representing a slowdown from 2021's rate in the South American country struggling to contain its years-long economic crisis.

Rodriguez gave the inflation rate in a meeting Monday with Turkish and Venezuelan business leaders. The country's central bank infrequently publishes economic data, and has not given inflation data since October.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

