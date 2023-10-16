News & Insights

Venezuela government, opposition could meet in Barbados as soon as Tuesday

October 16, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Mayela Armas, Matt Spetalnick, Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

CARACAS/WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition and representatives of President Nicolas Maduro's are expected to meet in Barbados as soon as Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, part of conversations that could lead to agreements on conditions for 2024 elections.

Oil futures fell on Monday on reports that the U.S. could soon agreed a deal to ease sanctions on Venezuela if a presidential election date is set, while investors continued to mull the potential impact of the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict on oil prices.

