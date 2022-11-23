Venezuela government and opposition preparing talks this weekend in Mexico- sources

Adds U.S. news on Chevron, background

CARACAS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government and the country's opposition are getting ready to resume political talks this weekend in Mexico, according to three people close to the matter.

United States is preparing an extended license for Chevron's CVX.Noil operations in Venezuela if the expected meeting between the Venezuelan government and the opposition takes place, according to one of the sources.

Last year, delegations representing President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition led by Juan Guaido made no progress on resolving the nation's deep political crisis, which has prompted over 7 million Venezuelans to leave the country in the last decade.

