Venezuela flooding death toll rises after three perish near Maracay

Mircely Guanipa Reuters
Tibisay Romero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

Flooding in Venezuela's central Aragua state killed at least three people on Monday, adding to the death toll from weeks of intense rains, authorities said.

A downpour on Monday afternoon caused a dam to overflow, causing a flood that carried rocks, trees and mud down a main road in El Castano, a suburb of the city of Maracay about 119 kilometers (74 miles) southwest of the capital Caracas.

Authorities said multiple families had to be rescued, and that a total of around 50 families were impacted.

Heavy rains have killed dozens and left hundreds homeless in the state of Aragua in recent weeks. At least 54 people died in the town of Las Tejerias on Oct. 8 after heavy rains provoked mudslides that buried houses and businesses.

