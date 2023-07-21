News & Insights

Venezuela expects to sign gas licenses by year end -oil minister

July 21, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

CARACAS, July 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan oil minister Pedro Tellechea said on Friday the South American country expects to sign by year end licenses with interested companies for developing natural gas projects, an effort to monetize the nation's vast reserves even amid U.S. sanctions.

"We must turn into a gas exporter," he said during a conference in Caracas. "We are making the first steps."

Tellechea said talks have progressed with companies, but they still need to agree to some terms. He did not disclose any company names.

