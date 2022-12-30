US Markets

Venezuela economy grew 17.73% y/y through September, central bank says

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

December 30, 2022 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Vivian Sequera for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's economy grew 17.73% year-over-year in the January to September period, the South American country's central bank said Friday.

Oil activity rose 27.09% from the year-ago period and non-oil activity grew 14.49%, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

