Venezuela economy grew 17.73% y/y through September, central bank says

CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's economy grew 17.73% year-over-year in the January to September period, the South American country's central bank said Friday.

Oil activity rose 27.09% from the year-ago period and non-oil activity grew 14.49%, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

