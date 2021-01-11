US Markets
XOM

Venezuela criticises joint U.S.-Guyana naval exercises

Contributors
Vivian Sequera Reuters
Deisy Buitrago Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MANAURE QUINTERO

Venezuela on Monday criticized joint naval exercises by the United States and Guyana, with which it has a territorial dispute.

CARACAS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Monday criticized joint naval exercises by the United States and Guyana, with which it has a territorial dispute.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told a news conference that the manoeuvres were an attempt by the outgoing Trump administration to "create provocations, threats."

The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The World Court in December ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear a dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the course of their land border, which may ultimately determine which has rights to certain offshore oil and gas fields.

Venezuela does not recognize the court's authority, and insists on a bilateral negotiated solution.

Offshore oil discoveries in recent years have given Guyana, which has no history of oil production, the potential to become one of the largest producers in Latin America.

The U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is in a consortium with Hess Corp HES.N and CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK of China that produces crude in Guyana's offshore Stabroek block, part of which is located in waters claimed by Venezuela.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago, additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Vivian.Sequera@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @ReutersVzla; (+58-212) 6552653;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM HES

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular