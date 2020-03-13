Venezuela confirms two coronavirus cases, suspends school

CARACAS, March 13 (Reuters) - Venezuela has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday, adding that the country is suspending classes at public and private schools starting on Monday.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom, writing by Brian Ellsworth)

