Venezuela confirms two coronavirus cases, suspends school

CARACAS, March 13 (Reuters) - Venezuela has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday, adding that the country is suspending classes at public and private schools starting on Monday.

