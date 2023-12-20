News & Insights

Venezuela celebrates return of Maduro ally held in U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

December 20, 2023 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who was facing U.S. bribery charges, has returned to Venezuela, the Venezuelan government said on Wednesday.

Saab's return, according to sources, is in exchange for Venezuela's release of up to 36 people, including up to 12 Americans.

