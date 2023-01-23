Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says

Recasts with meeting canceled

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said.

The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to meet in Buenos Aires this afternoon as they attend a summit of Latin American and Caribbean countries in Buenos Aires.

Later, however, Lula's team released a new update of his agenda saying the meeting would no longer take place as Venezuela canceled it.

Lula, who took office on Jan. 1, asked hisforeign relations minister to restore relations with Venezuela. Diplomatic relations between the countries were broken in 2020 by Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

