News & Insights

US Markets

Venezuela attorney general arrests two Machado allies, warrants out for seven others

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

March 20, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by Vivian Sequera for Reuters ->

By Vivian Sequera

CARACAS, March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela attorney general Tarek Saab said on Wednesday two people close to opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado have been arrested and seven others, including Machado's right-hand Magalli Meda, have warrants out for their detention.

The arrests are set to complicate an already-confused scenario ahead of the July presidential contest, because though Machado won an October primary by a landslide, she is barred from registering her candidacy.

Opposition parties have been pressuring Machado to name a substitute who can register before a March 25 deadline, and Meda had been one of the people floated as a possible alternate.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.