Venezuela attorney general arrests two Machado allies, warrants out for seven others

CARACAS, March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela attorney general Tarek Saab said on Wednesday two people close to opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado have been arrested and seven others, including Machado's right-hand Magalli Meda, have warrants out for their detention.

The arrests are set to complicate an already-confused scenario ahead of the July presidential contest, because though Machado won an October primary by a landslide, she is barred from registering her candidacy.

Opposition parties have been pressuring Machado to name a substitute who can register before a March 25 deadline, and Meda had been one of the people floated as a possible alternate.

