Aug 17 (Reuters) - Venezuela is making a last ditch attempt to halt a court-ordered auction of shares in oil refiner Citgo Petroleum, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that has led to the planned sale of Venezuela's largest foreign asset.

