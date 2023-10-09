Venerated Voices™ Q3 2023 Rankings

Advisor Perspectives, a leading publisher and ranked as the #1 eNewsletter for financial advisors by the Erdos & Morgan “FAMOUS” Study (2019-2022) has announced its Venerated Voices™ awards for commentaries published in Q3 2023. Rankings were issued in the following categories:

Top 10 Venerated Voices™ by Commentary Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm – Frequently Posted Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author – Frequently Posted

The frequently posted categories require a minimum of three posts per quarter, whereas the first three categories require only one post per quarter. We added the two frequently posted categories to highlight and reward those authors and firms who post regularly.

The most popular topics in Q3 2023 among all commentaries were related to recession risk and economic uncertainty, portfolio construction, student-loan repayments, global markets, and credit.

Leading the Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm category was Guggenheim Investments of New York, followed by Oaktree Capital Management of California. In third place was Hussman Funds of Maryland.

Among individual commentators, the most widely read was Anne Walsh of Guggenheim Investments. In second place was Alex Shingler and Justin Christofel of Blackrock followed by James Montier of GMO in third place.

"In the shorter run, I think the market is not anticipating the next shoe to drop and that’s credit. And the concerns with regards to margins and pressures and a recessionary cycle, and I think we have to get through that first before getting to the good stuff at the end of this story."

Japan Is On The Rise took second place, written by Carl Tannenbaum of Northern Trust and published on July 18. Tannenbaum began by characterizing Japan as a former global economic leader that has experienced decades of stagnation and decline. But he said that Japan is “on the rise” as it is showing signs of improvement, including strong economic growth and a significant stock market rebound. Furthermore, he highlighted how the pandemic played a surprising role in this turnaround, as supply chain disruptions and labor shortages led to wage increases and higher prices, effectively countering deflation. Despite ongoing challenges, Tannenbaum suggested that the prevailing sentiment surrounding Japan’s economy is optimistic.

In third place was Why Investors in Retirement May Want to Consider an Income Approach by Alex Shingler and Justin Christofel of BlackRock, published on September 6. The authors highlighted the significance of adopting an income-centric investment approach, particularly in retirement, using two case studies as examples. They demonstrated that investing in equities can be advantageous for an investor during the accumulation phase of their investing cycle but the “sequence of returns risk” can be harmful for those in the decumulation phase, which are typically retirees. To mitigate the risk, the authors recommended transitioning to a diversified income-oriented portfolio in retirement. The commentary concluded by offering BlackRock’s Multi-Asset Income Model Portfolio as a solution, which it claimed provides diversification across income-producing assets and caters to different retiree risk profiles.

Advisor Perspectives’ website attracts more than 150,000 unique visitors per month, virtually all of them financial advisors serving high- and ultra-high net worth individuals. The company, which is part of VettaFi, publishes economic and market commentaries submitted by fund companies, advisors and independent research firms. In Q3 2023, over 650 such commentaries were published and made available through a daily newsletter, Research Perspectives, which the company emails to its subscribers.

Venerated Voices™ rankings were determined by the number of unique readers of each commentary, using data provided electronically by the third-party web analytics service Google Analytics. The data were normalized using the average score per month. Any participant is eligible to receive a quarterly award. Each firm and author is assigned a relative score based on unique pageviews, with a score of 100 equal to average quarterly readership.

Advisor Perspectives was founded in 2007 and is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. In October 2022, it was announced that Advisor Perspectives became a part of VettaFi. In addition to Research Perspectives, it publishes a widely read weekly newsletter, Advisor Perspectives, which contains original articles on the markets, the economy and practice management.

Advisor Perspectives will continue providing quarterly updates to its rankings, as well as issuing annual Venerated Voices™ awards.

The Top 10 Venerated Voices™ by Commentary

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm

Rank Firm Score 1 Guggenheim Investments 1,388 2 Oaktree Capital Management 642 3 Hussman Funds 555 4 Mauldin Economics 361 5 Richard Bernstein Advisors 352 6 Financial Solutions Group 320 7 Stringer Asset Management 309 8 Real Investment Advice 299 9 Lantern Capital 268 10 Research Affiliates 210 11 GMO 195 12 Baird Advisors 187 13 Evensky & Katz / Foldes Financial Wealth Management 178 14 HGK Asset Management 163 15 Northern Trust 143 16 BlackRock 141 17 Pring Turner Capital Group 135 18 Sitka Pacific Publishing, LLC 129 19 Euro Pacific Capital 120 20 Charles Schwab 119 21 U.S. Global Investors 106 22 Fulcrum Asset Management 104 23 Bramshill Investments 96 24 Hoisington Investment Management 95 25 Absolute Return Partners 88

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author

Rank Author Firm Score 1 Anne Walsh Guggenheim Investments 3,442 2 Alex Shingler, Justin Christofel BlackRock 2,284 3 James Montier GMO 1,102 4 Kate El-Hillow Russell Investments 669 5 Howard Marks Oaktree Capital Management 642 6 John Mauldin Mauldin Economics 617 7 John Hussman Hussman Funds 555 8 James Galbraith Project Syndicate 419 9 Carl Tannenbaum Northern Trust 387 10 Ben Inker, John Pease GMO 368 11 Richard Bernstein Richard Bernstein Advisors 352 12 Mario Stefanidis VettaFi 349 13 Rob Arnott, Omid Shakernia Research Affiliates 336 14 Clyde Kendzierski Financial Solutions Group 320 15 Gary Stringer, Kim Escue, Chad Keller Stringer Asset Management 309 16 Lance Roberts Real Investment Advice 299 17 Eric Hickman Lantern Capital 268 18 Liz Ann Sonders, Kathy Jones, Jeffrey Kleintop Charles Schwab 261 19 Joshua Glawson Money Metals Exchange 204 20 Duane McAllister Baird Advisors 187 21 Andrew Ang BlackRock 183 22 Sam Millette Commonwealth Financial Network 179 23 Harold Evensky Evensky & Katz / Foldes Financial Wealth Management 178 24 Scott DiMaggio, Bernd Wuebben AllianceBernstein 164 25 Michael Pendergast HGK Asset Management 163

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Firm – Frequently Posted

Rank Firm Score 1 Guggenheim Investments 1,388 2 Mauldin Economics 361 3 Richard Bernstein Advisors 352 4 Real Investment Advice 299 5 GMO 195 6 Northern Trust 143 7 BlackRock 141 8 Charles Schwab 119 9 U.S. Global Investors 106 10 F.A.S.T. Graphs 82 11 Commonwealth Financial Network 79 12 Money Metals Exchange 74 13 Project Syndicate 74 14 PIMCO 58 15 Putnam 46 16 Russell Investments 45 17 Knowledge Leaders Capital 43 18 VettaFi 42 19 Matthews Asia 42 20 First Trust Advisors 41 21 Osterweis Capital Management 37 22 Loomis, Sayles & Co. 37 23 Innovator ETFs 36 24 Raymond James 35 25 Franklin Templeton Investments 32

The Top 25 Venerated Voices™ by Author – Frequently Posted

Rank Author Firm Score 1 John Mauldin Mauldin Economics 617 2 Carl Tannenbaum Northern Trust 387 3 Richard Bernstein Richard Bernstein Advisors 352 4 Mario Stefanidis VettaFi 349 5 Lance Roberts Real Investment Advice 299 6 Liz Ann Sonders, Kathy Jones, Jeffrey Kleintop Charles Schwab 261 7 Charles Schwab Team Charles Schwab 139 8 Kathy Jones Charles Schwab 118 9 Jared Dillian Mauldin Economics 110 10 Jeffrey Kleintop Charles Schwab 108 11 Frank Holmes U.S. Global Investors 106 12 Liz Ann Sonders, Kevin Gordon Charles Schwab 99 13 Steven Vannelli Knowledge Leaders Capital 87 14 F.A.S.T. Graphs Team F.A.S.T. Graphs 87 15 Ryan James Boyle, Vaibhav Tandon, Carl Tannenbaum Northern Trust 84 16 James Comtois VettaFi 80 17 GMO Team GMO 68 18 Cooper Howard Charles Schwab 67 19 Eugenio AlemÃ¡n Raymond James 58 20 Kenneth Rogoff Project Syndicate 54 21 Clint Siegner Money Metals Exchange 45 22 Stephen Dover Franklin Templeton Investments 45 23 Ben Hernandez VettaFi 42 24 Brian Wesbury, Robert Stein First Trust Advisors 41 25 Jennifer Nash VettaFi 40

