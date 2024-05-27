Venerable Ventures Sets Share Consolidation Date

Venerable Ventures (TSE:VLV) has released an update.

Venerable Ventures Ltd. has announced that its share consolidation, which will merge two existing shares into one new share, is set to take effect at the start of trading on May 31, 2024. The consolidation will result in approximately 6.75 million common shares outstanding, with share adjustments made for fractional shares. Shareholders will be guided on the exchange process for their new share certificates by the company’s transfer agent.

