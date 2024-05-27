News & Insights

Stocks

Venerable Ventures Sets Share Consolidation Date

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Venerable Ventures (TSE:VLV) has released an update.

Venerable Ventures Ltd. has announced that its share consolidation, which will merge two existing shares into one new share, is set to take effect at the start of trading on May 31, 2024. The consolidation will result in approximately 6.75 million common shares outstanding, with share adjustments made for fractional shares. Shareholders will be guided on the exchange process for their new share certificates by the company’s transfer agent.

For further insights into TSE:VLV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.