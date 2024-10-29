News & Insights

Vendetta Mining Closes Upsized Private Placement

October 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EDT

Vendetta Mining (TSE:VTT) has released an update.

Vendetta Mining Corp. has successfully closed an upsized private placement, issuing 39.5 million units at $0.01 each, raising $395,000. The funds will be used for working capital and sustaining project fees, with no proceeds going to non-arm’s length parties. The placement included participation from a company director, and regulatory approvals are still pending.

