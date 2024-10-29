Vendetta Mining Closes Upsized Private Placement

Vendetta Mining (TSE:VTT) has released an update.

Vendetta Mining Corp. has successfully closed an upsized private placement, issuing 39.5 million units at $0.01 each, raising $395,000. The funds will be used for working capital and sustaining project fees, with no proceeds going to non-arm’s length parties. The placement included participation from a company director, and regulatory approvals are still pending.

For further insights into TSE:VTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.