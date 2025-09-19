Vend Marketplaces To Sell Lendo Group To Clar Global In NOK 1 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Vend Marketplaces ASA (SBBTF, VENDA.OL), a Norwegian media company, on Friday announced that it has signed a binding agreement with Clar Global AB to sell Vend's financial services marketplace, Lendo Group, which includes Lendo, Compricer, and Mybanker.

The transaction values Lendo Group at an enterprise value of about NOK 1 billion.

Both parties have signed the final transaction agreements, and the completion is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The company said it follows a disciplined capital allocation strategy and, while maintaining a conservative balance sheet, intends to return surplus cash to shareholders over time.

The company will provide details on the distribution of proceeds from the Lendo divestment in due course.

On Thursday, Vend Marketplaces closed trading, 2.02% lesser at NOK 377.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

