Vencanna Ventures Resumes Trading on CSE

Vencanna Ventures is excited to announce that trading of its common shares has resumed on the Canadian Stock Exchange after resolving a previous cease trade order. This development marks a pivotal moment for the company, which has transitioned from a merchant capital firm to an operating company in the cannabis sector.

