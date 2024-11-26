Vencanna Ventures Expands into U.S. Cannabis Market

Top Strike Resources (TSE:VENI) has released an update.

Vencanna Ventures has reported a significant transformation by acquiring The Cannavative Group, marking its entry into U.S.-based cannabis operations. This strategic move comes alongside the company’s successful efforts in securing licenses for cannabis operations in New Jersey, highlighting its expansion in the cannabis industry.

