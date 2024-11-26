News & Insights

Stocks

Vencanna Ventures Expands into U.S. Cannabis Market

November 26, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Top Strike Resources (TSE:VENI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vencanna Ventures has reported a significant transformation by acquiring The Cannavative Group, marking its entry into U.S.-based cannabis operations. This strategic move comes alongside the company’s successful efforts in securing licenses for cannabis operations in New Jersey, highlighting its expansion in the cannabis industry.

For further insights into TSE:VENI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.