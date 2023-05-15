Venator Materials Reaches Comprehensive Agreement To Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with the overwhelming majority of its lenders and noteholders on the terms of a comprehensive recapitalization plan.

The agreement will equitize nearly all of the Company's funded debt, strengthen its balance sheet and facilitate an infusion of new capital, which will position the Company for future growth and success.

The recapitalization will be implemented through a prepackaged Chapter 11 process in the United States and will be financed by a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing facility, which includes a commitment for $275 million in new-money financing from the Company's supporting creditors.

Following approval by the Court, the DIP financing, together with cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations, is expected to provide substantial liquidity to support Venator throughout the recapitalization process and beyond.

Venator commenced solicitation for votes on its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan, and expects to complete its Chapter 11 process within approximately two months.

Venator expects to be delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in accordance with its rules. Venator common shares will, however, continue to trade in the over-the-counter marketplace throughout the duration of the Chapter 11 process. The shares are proposed to be cancelled as part of Venator's restructuring.

