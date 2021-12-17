Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shareholders have endured a 35% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 35% in three years, versus a market return of about 99%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 19% in thirty days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Venator Materials isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Venator Materials' revenue dropped 4.3% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 10%, annualized. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:VNTR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Venator Materials' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Venator Materials shareholders took a loss of 19%. In contrast the market gained about 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 10% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Venator Materials is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

