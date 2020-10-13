Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 32.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Velodyne Lidar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Automotive – Original Equipment industry is Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.