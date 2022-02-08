Velodyne Lidar Soars In Premarket; Issues 39.6 Million Share Warrants To Amazon's Unit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) are surging more than 35% in pre-market on Tuesday after the company issued warrant for about 39.6 million shares to Amazon subsidiary.

As per an 8-K filing dated February 4, 2022, Velodyne has agreed to issue to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a unit Amazon, warrant to acquire up to 39,594,032 Velodyne shares par value $0.0001 per share.

Velodyne shares closed Monday's regular trading at $3.77, down $0.03 or 0.79%. It is currently at $5.13 in pre-market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.